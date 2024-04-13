FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kyle Larson will be the pole sitter for the third NASCAR Cup race in a row after a fast lap of 190.369 mph in qualifying Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway.

This is the 250th pole ever for Hendrick Motorsports and the team's fourth in a row. That stretch started when William Byron, the winner at TMS last year, won from the pole at the Circuit of the Americas road course three weeks ago in Austin, Texas.

It is the 19th career pole for Larson but his first at Texas Motor Speedway, where last year he led 99 laps before getting loose and spinning into the wall with 85 laps left.

Ty Gibbs also will start Sunday on the front row after a lap of 190.134 mph. Christopher Bell, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, qualified third, followed by Tyler Reddick and Chase Elliott. Byron qualified sixth.

Byron, Larson and Elliott last week gave Hendrick Motorsports a 1-2-3 finish at Martinsville, where the team was celebrating the 40th anniversary of the first win for NASCAR's winningest team.

Hendrick has 305 wins. Byron's win at Texas last September was the 300th.

