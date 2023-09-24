To finish off a fairytale season, Treyten Lapcevich captured his seventh win this year, as well as the 2023 NASCAR Pinty's Series championship, in dominating fashion at Delaware Speedway.

With 166 laps led in the race, he amasses 1,149 total led during this season, breaking the series record set by his team owner Scott Steckly in 2015 (1090 laps).

The only driver who looked like they had the speed to compete with the No. 20 was teammate and pole-sitter, Kyle Steckly.

The two battled back and forth during the opening laps of the race, with Steckly firmly gaining the lead on lap 25.

However, only 98 laps into the race the No. 22 dropped from the lead and immediately went down pit road with a rear suspension issue. After many tries, the team was unable to the problem, and Steckly was forced to retire from the race.

From there, Lapcevich held onto his lead except for one lap, where on a restart, D.J. Kennington briefly took the lead.

Finishing in second place was the No. 80 of Donald Theetge, who was involved in a wreck on lap 129 and suffered major rear-end damage to his No. 80 Groupe Theetge/XPN Chevrolet.

After making several pit stops for repairs Theetge was able to make it into the top three, battling with D.J. Kennington, who eventually finished third, for the podium spots.

There were many notable drivers that faced problems throughout the race.

Before the race went green, it looked like the bad luck for the No. 27 of Andrew Ranger was going to continue.

Ranger and the No. 27 GM Paillé/Chevrolet Canada Chevrolet team had to pit during the warm-up laps due to a flat tire. The team quickly got Ranger back on track and he was able to rebound to a fourth-place finish.

Defending Delaware winner, Brandon Watson, faced issues while battling in the top-five and later retired from the race due to suspension issues.

Making her series debut, Amber Balcaen from Winnipeg, Manitoba, had her day end early after she was involved in an incident on lap 129 incident, and had to retire from the race.

Reigning series champion, Marc-Antoine Camirand also had his day end on lap 41 due to an engine issue.

Coming home fifth was Kevin Lacroix in his 100th career start. Alex Guenette, Thomas Nepveu, J.P. Bergeron, Dexter Stacey, and Noah Gragson rounded out the top-ten.

The Pinty’s Fall Brawl will be tape-delayed on TSN on Saturday, September 30 at 2:30 p.m. ET and on RDS in Quebec on Saturday, October 21 at 4:15 p.m. ET.