The Colorado Avalanche will turn to Andrew Hammond for their must-win Game 5 matchup against the Nashville Predators on Friday night.

The Avalanche announced Hammond would get the start on Thursday, one day after starter Jonathan Bernier was forced to exit Game 4 with a lower-body injury. Bernier will not dress for Game 5.

Bernier stopped 23 of the 26 shots he faced on Thursday night through two periods, but was unable to return for the final frame. Hammond stopped all eight shots he faced in relief.

Bernier took over the starting role late in the regular season when Semyon Varlamov was lost to a knee injury. Hammond started just one game for the Avalanche in the regular season, allowing two goals on 33 shots in a loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on March 28.

“He’s been working hard, doing the right things on and off the ice. He’ll be excited for the opportunity,” Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said of Hammond.

Hammond has not started a postseason game since 2015, when he was with the Ottawa Senators. Hammond has a career 0-2 record in the postseason with a .913 save percentage.

Bernier has a 1-3 record this postseason with an .883 save percentage and a 3.87 goals-against average.

The Avalanche trail the Predators 3-1 in the best-of-seven series and must win in Nashville Friday night to keep their season alive.