Avs back on top of Power Ranking; Sens drop down to 32nd

By Sportlogiq Staff (@Sportlogiq)

For a fourth straight week, there is a new No. 1 atop our Power Rankings as the Colorado Avalanche sit on top of the mountain.

The Avs finished last week with a pedestrian 1-1-1 record, but other teams near the top of our list didn’t fare any better so Colorado sits in first for now. The Avalanche lead the NHL in points percentage and rank Top 3 in goal differential and expected goal differential, so their position on our list is hardly unjustified. That said, the race for top spot is close so they will need a strong showing on their Eastern road trip this week to stay ahead of the pack in our ranking.

An overtime win over Colorado on Saturday night helped push the Calgary Flames up a spot from third to second on our list. Our model continues to think highly of the Flames, who rank sixth in points percentage. Calgary has a busy week as it gets set to play five games in seven days, starting with a home game against Edmonton tonight. It will be a grueling week for the Flames but if they can manage three or four wins, they might be able to bump the Avs from first place.

Following a win over Washington last week, the Toronto Maple Leafs faced two opponents, neither of whom are in playoff spots. The Leafs lost both games, conceding eleven goals total. As a result, the Leafs fall from seventh to eight on our list.

In the last two months, the Leafs have the worst team save percentage in the league at .878. Of 39 goalies with at least 500 minutes played in that time, nobody has a worse goals saved above expected than Jack Campbell. He has allowed 1.04 more goals than expected per 60 minutes since January 7. Whether it’s the team defence in front of the goalies or the play of Campbell and Petr Mrazek or a combination of both - Toronto needs to find a way to keep the puck out of its net or they will drop out of the Top 10 in our rankings.

The Edmonton Oilers fall four spots from 12th to 16th in our rankings following a 1-1-1 week. The Oilers sit just outside a playoff spot, two points back of Nashville in the Wild Card race and four points back of Vegas for 3rd place in the Pacific Division. Inconsistent goaltending and injuries have held the Oilers back this season as Edmonton has lost 133 man-games to injury on the blue line alone, the most of any team. The Oilers are in tough Monday against the Flames, however, Edmonton has won both games against Calgary this season.

The Vancouver Canucks finished last week strong, rebounding from a 7-2 loss against the New Jersey Devils with wins over the New York Islanders and Maple Leafs. The Canucks are tearing it up offensively, ranking first in the NHL in 5-on-5 goals per game over the past month.

Vancouver still faces long odds to make the playoffs, but they aren’t out of the race yet. The Canucks start a seven-game home stand Wednesday which includes games against Montreal, New Jersey, Detroit, and Buffalo. Vancouver will likely have to win at least five or six of those games to gain meaningful ground on the wild card teams from the Central Division and the Vegas Golden Knights who sit third place in the Pacific Division.

The high-event Habs played three games last week that saw a total of 28 goals scored. Montreal won twice but dropped two spots from 24th to 26th. The Canadiens are 7-4-0 since Martin St. Louis took over behind the bench and their .636 points percentage ranks 12th in the NHL over that span. The top line of Cole Caufield, Josh Anderson and Nick Suzuki has rejuvenated the Habs offence, outscoring the opposition by a 2-to-1 ratio at 5-on-5 since the coaching change.

What’s most impressive about the Canadiens' play recently is their never-give-up attitude. Montreal trailed 4-0 against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday before scoring four unanswered goals to tie the game. The Jets ended up winning 8-4 but the Habs' resiliency paid off a couple nights later in Calgary. After falling behind 3-1 to one of the top teams in the league, Montreal again battled back en route to a 5-4 overtime win. The Canadiens carried that momentum into Edmonton where they beat the Oilers 5-2 Saturday. The Habs face Vancouver Wednesday before returning home for a date with the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night.

