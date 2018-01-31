Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon will miss Thursday's game against the Edmonton Oilers after suffering an upper-body injury Tuesday against the Vancouver Canucks.

The team has listed him as day-to-day.

Nathan MacKinnon will not play tomorrow in Edmonton.



He is listed as day-to-day. pic.twitter.com/rawgDciZAV — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) January 31, 2018

The incident occurred in the second period when MacKinnon collided with Canucks defenceman Alexander Edler in the corner behind Vancouver's net. MacKinnon's helmet came off on the play and he skated gingerly to the bench before leaving for the dressing room.

The 22-year-old is having a career season, scoring 24 goals and adding 37 assists over 49 games. His 61 points are good enough for second in the NHL behind Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov.

Colorado currently sits sixth in the Central Division and is one point out of the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.