BARWON HEADS, Australia — Ayean Cho shot a 2-under 70 on a difficult day for scoring to take a one-stroke lead over Madelene Sagstrom after three rounds of the LPGA's Vic Open.

The tournament at the 13th Beach Golf Links also feature a European Tour men's tournament running alongside the women's event.

Choi had a three-round total of 12-under 205. Hamilton's Alena Sharp was in third, two strokes behind Cho after a 70.

In the men's event, Min Woo Lee eagled the 18th hole for 4-under 68 to take a three-stroke lead over three-time European Tour winner Marcus Fraser and fellow Australian Travis Smyth.

"I knew it was going to be difficult coming in, it was going to be a grind today," Sagstrom told a television commentator before completing her round. "I am going to be tired after this."

After Saturday's third round, the men's and women's fields were reduced to 35 players each plus ties. The final round will be played on the Beach course. That course and the Creek course were used for the first two rounds of the tournament.

"There is so much wind, it's so hard to figure out when to pull the trigger, I think it might be one of the best rounds I have ever played, regardless of the score," Lee said.

Lee had a three-round total of 15-under 201. Fraser shot 69 and Smyth 72.

Fraser said the windy conditions bordered on unplayable.

"My old man plays off 14, he's a good golfer and I think he would have struggled to break 110 out there," said Fraser. "I think that's as strong a wind as I've played in anywhere.”

The tournament is also sanctioned by the Australasian PGA men's tour and European Tour and the European and Australian women's tours.

