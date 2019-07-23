B.C. bantamweight Smith to fight on UFC televised card in Vancouver

Cole (The Cole Train) Smith, a native of Squamish, B.C., will face American bantamweight Miles (Chapo) Johns on a UFC televised card Sept. 14 in Vancouver.

The 30-year-old Smith (7-0-0) won his UFC debut in Ottawa in May when he earned a unanimous decision over fellow Canadian Mitch Gagnon.

Johns (8-0-0) defeated Richie Santiago in June on UFC president Dana White's Contender Series.

The main event at Rogers Arena pits Donald (Cowboy) Cerrone, ranked fourth among UFC lightweight contenders, against No. 5 Justin Gaethje.