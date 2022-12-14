'We made a lot of progress': Lions looking at the positives following playoff exit

The BC Lions signed head coach Rick Campbell and director of football operations Neil McEvoy to contract extensions through the 2024 season on Wednesday.

The two also share the title as co-general managers of the team.

“If you look at the most successful organizations in pro sports, it all starts with stability and continuity at the top,” Lions COO and incoming president Duane Vienneau said. “Rick and Neil are as good a tandem as there is in this league and we are thrilled to have them keep our ship moving in the right direction for our players, partners and great fans across the province of British Columbia.”

Campbell was hired as the team's head coach in 2019 and led the team to a 12-6 record and a trip to the Western Division final this season.

“From the moment I arrived here three years ago, I knew I had found my new home with a great organization on and off the field,” Campbell said.

“I thank Mr. Doman, Duane Vienneau and Rick LeLacheur for believing in our philosophy of building toward continuity. With our entire coaching staff also locked up, we have accomplished that in a big way.”

McEvoy is entering his 28th season with the Lions, having served in roles throughout the organization.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with and under many great individuals in my time with this franchise and am honoured to continue building toward a Grey Cup championship with Rick and our entire staff,” McEvoy said.

“I am very grateful Mr. Doman, Duane Vienneau and Rick LeLacheur for allowing us the opportunity to keep getting better every day.”