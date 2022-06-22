VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions named Duane Vienneau as their chief operating officer Wednesday.

The appointment is effective Aug. 2.

Vienneau will join the Lions after serving as the CFL's chief Grey Cup and events officer.

"Duane will be a terrific addition to the Lions team and I look forward to working with him during the transition," Lions president Rick LeLacheur said in a statement.

Vienneau will take over as president at the end of 2022 when LeLacheur retires, Lions owner Amar Doman said.

“I have got to know Duane through his work as chief Grey Cup and events officer with the CFL," Doman said. "With his football background, energy and passion and focus on revenue enhancement programs, he will be a great leader of the Lions.

"Rick had advised me some time ago that if a suitable replacement could be found by the end of the 2022 season, it would be an ideal time to affect a smooth transition for the team and a new president."

Vienneau is currently working with the CFL on the Touchdown Atlantic game July 16 between the Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders. The contest will be played in Wolfville, N.S.

"I am excited to be appointed chief operating officer and I look forward to working with Amar, Rick and the Lions team as we continue to build the legacy of this storied franchise," said Vienneau.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2022.