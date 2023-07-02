TORONTO — Vernon Adams Jr. will have more offensive weapons at his disposal Monday night.

The B.C. Lions (3-0) will have receivers Dominque Rhymes and Keon Hatcher in the lineup when they visit the Toronto Argonauts (2-0) at BMO Field.

Hatcher will make his season debut after being sidelined by a foot ailment while Rhymes (foot) didn't play in B.C.'s 30-6 victory last week over Winnipeg.

Running back Taquan Mizzell, who ran for 50 yards on 10 carries versus Winnipeg, didn't practice Thursday due to a knee injury but was a full participant later in the week and will play Monday. But the Lions will be minus receiver Lucky Whitehead (hamstring).

All four players are Americans.

Toronto will be without American left tackle Isiah Cage (thigh) and Canadian linebacker Jordan Williams (knee). The Argos acquired Williams, the CFL's top rookie in 2021, from B.C. in the off-season.

Canadian receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (hamstring) practised fully Saturday and will dress for Monday's game. Canadian running back Andrew Harris (illness) missed Saturday's session but will also be available to play.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2023.