Lalji: Lions sign Whitehead to make him highest-paid receiver in CFL

VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions signed national receiver Jevon Cottoy to a two-year contract extension Wednesday.

Cottoy, 25, was scheduled to become a free agent Tuesday.

The six-foot-five, 230-pound Cottoy had 39 catches for 519 yards and three TDs in 14 games last season.

In 2019, Cottoy had 38 receptions for 316 yards and a TD in 16 regular-season contests.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2022.