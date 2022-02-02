50m ago
Lions re-sign WR Cottoy to a two-year contract extension
The Canadian Press
VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions signed national receiver Jevon Cottoy to a two-year contract extension Wednesday.
Cottoy, 25, was scheduled to become a free agent Tuesday.
The six-foot-five, 230-pound Cottoy had 39 catches for 519 yards and three TDs in 14 games last season.
In 2019, Cottoy had 38 receptions for 316 yards and a TD in 16 regular-season contests.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2022.