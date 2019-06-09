VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions made some roster moves Sunday, signing quarterback Danny O'Brien, defensive back Anthony Thompson and receiver Rishaun Simonise.

Through 81 career games primarily in a back-up role, O'Brien has thrown for 704 yards and two touchdowns on 61 completions. O'Brien appeared in 36 games over two seasons as a backup to Mike Reilly with the Edmonton Eskimos.

The Minnesota native signed with the Redblacks in 2014 and dressed for 45 games behind Henry Burris and Trevor Harris over three seasons, winning a Grey Cup with Ottawa in 2016.

Thompson was originally selected by the Lions in the second round (12th overall) of the 2016 CFL Draft. The Montreal native has appeared in 54 regular-season games for the Lions, tallying 80 defensive tackles and three interceptions.

Simonise joins the Lions after spending the 2018 season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Vancouver native dressed for all 18 regular-season games last season, recording four receptions for 122 yards.

B.C. opens the season at home Saturday against Winnipeg.