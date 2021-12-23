VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed American punter Stefan Flintoft has signed a contract extension.

Flintoft made his CFL debut in week three of the 2021 season. The native of Santa Monica, Calif., recorded a league-best 48.3- yard punting average and had a net average of 37.3 yards.

He also averaged 61.4 yards over 37 kickoffs and was the Lions' nomination for the CFL's outstanding special teams player.

Flintoft attended UCLA from 2014-18 and took over main punting duties in his third season. His average of 43.8 yards per punt is third all-time in Bruins history.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2021.