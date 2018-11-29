Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – There’s only two days left before the Dec. 1 deadline to sign or trade restricted free agent William Nylander before he’s ineligible to play this season, but Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock isn’t wavering on his belief the winger will soon be back in blue and white.

“We think Willy is going to be here and we think Willy is going to be here for a long time,” Babcock said after the Leafs’ practice on Thursday. “We think he’s going to be a career Leaf. That’s what we think. That’s what we believe. [Leafs general manager] Kyle Dubas and I talk about this every day, so I’m up to date on what’s going on. There’s lots of opinion out there. Let’s not confuse opinion and facts.”

Babcock wasn't revealing what those facts are, but he’s been adamant since Nylander’s holdout began before training camp in September that the outcome would be getting the winger back under contract in Toronto.

Multiple reports since that time from TSN Hockey Insiders Darren Dreger and Bob McKenzie indicate the Leafs have come in with long-term offers worth $6.5 million to $6.8 million per season, while Nylander’s camp (including agent Lewis Gross and his ex-NHLer dad Michael Nylander) have been asking for as much as $8 million per season.

Most recently, Nylander has been in his native Sweden skating with the AIK junior team. He hasn't commented on the matter since telling Aftonbladet in October he wanted to stay in Toronto, but was looking at “what's right for me.” Meanwhile, his Leafs' teammates are hoping for a swift return, while their patience grows increasingly thin at the line of questioning.

“All of us really hope it gets resolved soon so we don’t get asked this every day by the media, and we can just go out and focus on the things that help this team,” said Auston Matthews. “He’s a big part of this team. He wants to be here. I think everyone expects he’ll be here very soon.”

Matthews was Nylander’s linemate for the better part of the last two seasons, and they rank first and third respectively in points amassed over that stretch (132 in 144 games for Matthews, 122 in 163 games for Nylander). The two became close friends off the ice as well, but Matthews has been maintaining a respectful distance this fall.

“I’ve talked to him a couple times, but I don’t really bother him with that stuff. I can’t imagine what he’s going through,” Matthews said. “I think we’re just going to let that work out itself. We obviously want him here and we hope to have him here as soon as possible, [but] the clock is kind of ticking.”

That clock could wind all the way down to the Leafs’ next game day on Saturday in Minnesota, where Nylander’s fate will have been determined by puck drop. TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported Thursday morning that Dubas has made a last call for trade scenarios from teams interested in dealing for Nylander, which is necessary due diligence before facing the uncertain 48 hours ahead.

There’s no doubt, though, the Leafs’ primary goal remains getting Nylander under contract. If that proves impossible, their options are to either execute a trade or do nothing at all, forcing Nylander to sit out the season.

Cutting through all the noise around the 22-year-old’s holdout has been crucial for the Leafs, who are 18-8-0 without him this season. But what hasn’t been extinguished is the sense Toronto will be even better if and when Nylander returns.

“Honestly, I haven’t sensed [any distraction] from training camp up until now,” said John Tavares. “We’re just trying to work hard every day, have the right attitude and mindset to prepare for our next game. Guys know how talented he is, everyone speaks very highly of his character. We obviously hope it gets settled and he’s here because we know what a difference maker he can be.”