Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock said Wednesday it's up to his players to convince the team's front office they should be buyers ahead of the Feb. 26 trade deadline.

The Maple Leafs enter Wednesday's contest against the New York Islanders firmly entrenched in third place in the Atlantic Division - 15 points ahead of the Detroit Red Wings and five points back of the Boston Bruins, who have three games in hand.

"It’s our job, as a team, to put as much pressure as we can on [general manager] Lou [Lamoriello] to help us," Babcock said. "The better you play and the more you look like you got a chance, the more opportunity you have for your GM to help you.”

The Maple Leafs traded a second-round pick at the deadline last season to acquire veteran centre Brian Boyle from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Babcock said every team could use a boost at the deadline.

"Always could use help," Babcock added. "Never been on a team that didn’t need more."

The Maple Leafs are expected to receive a boost to their lineup as Wednesday as defenceman Nikita Zaitsev is likely to dress for the first time Dec. 15, when he sustained a fractured foot.