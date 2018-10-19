As the Toronto Maple Leafs await the signing of restricted free agent William Nylander, head coach Mike Babcock suggested Friday the team's permanent roster makeup will remain up in the air until the winger returns.

Babcock was asked specifically about whether Swedish forward Par Lindholm, who opened the season as the team's fourth-line centre, would remain on the wing moving forward. Babcock said the team's roster will remain in flux for the time being.

"I don’t predict the future, right? If we stay with the current lineup, he’s going to be a winger," Babcock said. "If we get everyone on deck here, it’s going to be different."

Lindholm has spent the five games at left wing on a line with Nazem Kadri and Connor Brown. He's posted one goal and two points in those five games, while Frederik Gauthier has taken over his spot as the team's fourth-line centre.

#Leafs lines at practice:



Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Matthews-Kapanen

Lindholm-Kadri-Brown

Leivo-Gauthier-Johnsson

Ennis



Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Marincin-Holl



Andersen

Babcock shut down a question earlier this week on whether Kasperi Kapanen would keep his role on the top line with Auston Matthews when Nylander returns.

"I just kind of worry about the guys that are here, so I don’t have to spend much time speculating on that," Babcock told reporters.

Nylander, meanwhile, remains in Europe as he continues to negotiate a contract with the team. General manager Kyle Dubas met with the 22-year-old in Switzerland on Wednesday, but TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports a deal is not imminent.

"I don’t think so, obviously with both sides being very quiet on this, but my understanding of the situation is despite that meeting, which is absolutely a positive step and a needed step to get this thing going again, but no numbers were exchanged," LeBrun said on Thursday's Insider Trading. "I think there is a lot of work still to be done in this negotiation to salvage this thing. Certainly the next week to 10 days is a critical juncture for this either way, but still a lot of work to be done."

Nylander skated Friday with Austria's Dornbirn Bulldogs.

@wmnylander practising with Austrian hockey team Dornbirn Bulldogs this week. Image shows Nylander together with Bulldogs Head Coach @DaveMacQueen. pic.twitter.com/qFrtAPTqS0 — Dornbirn Bulldogs (@DECBulldogs) October 19, 2018

The Maple Leafs suffered their second loss of the season on Thursday, falling 3-0 to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The team will be back in action Saturday against the St. Louis Blues.