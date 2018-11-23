One day after stating that the Toronto Maple Leafs will get “significant pieces” back in their lineup moving forward, head coach Mike Babcock said he's hopeful William Nylander will soon sign with the team.

Nylander, a restricted free agent, has eight days remaining before the Dec. 1 deadline to sign a contract or he will have to sit out the entire 2017-18 season.

"I'm confident, hopeful," Babcock said Friday. "Willie loves hockey ... he wants to play hockey."

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie said Friday that he doesn’t believe there’s an agreement in place or an announcement is pending. McKenzie noted that rumours surrounding Nylander will pick up given the pending deadline and added that some interpreted Babcock's Thursday comments to suggest a contract was imminent.

According to McKenzie, a bridge deal is the more likely solution to the standoff between the two sides, but a long-term deal has not been ruled out.

"Now that we’re close(r) to the end of the process, I really wonder how much more negotiating will actually take place," McKenzie wrote on Twitter. "I get the feeling the Nylander camp has let TOR know in no uncertain terms where they stand and I’d bet vice versa is true as well...

"Conventional wisdom is that the logjam here will be broken by a bridge deal and common sense suggests that’s the way to go. Two years if you’re Nylander; three years if you’re the Leafs. But I certainly don’t think the longer-term (six years) is out of the question at this point.

"If this deal gets done, I could see it being a three-year deal that pays out $5 million or slightly more than per year that over the term. If it’s a six-year deal, I could see it being high 6’s, like (Boston Bruins forward David) Pastrnak, maybe $7 (million) if the Leafs are able to take full advantage of the CBA rule on cap hits/AAV’s for late-signing RFAs.

In conclusion, maybe it gets done here in short order; maybe we’re back here a week today still talking about. That’s the reality of the current situation. People hate to hear that; they expect unequivocals. Doesn’t work that way. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) November 23, 2018

Babcock said Thursday he was very pleased with the team's first quarter of the season and added he was looking forward to getting key players back in the near future. Star centre Auston Matthews is progressing towards a return from his shoulder injury after a month-long absence.

"Obviously ecstatic," he said. "Any way you look at it, we’ve got off to a good start. We think our team is going to get better. We have significant pieces not here and they will be here and so we’ll be a deeper team."

The two sides once appeared to be progressing towards a deal after general manager Kyle Dubas travelled to Switzerland for a one-on-one meeting with Nylander on Oct. 17 and Dubas was spotted in New York speaking to Nylander's agent the following weekend, but things seemed to have gone cold over the month since.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun noted on Nov. 12 that the two sides were still having discussions, but little has materialized since.

As of last month, the 22-year-old was believed to be looking for a salary above $8 million on a long-term deal, while the Maple Leafs reportedly countered with an offer around $6 million.

Toronto is 15-7 this season without Nylander and will play their 23nd and 24th games of the season on Friday and Saturday.

Nylander scored 20 goals and posted 61 points a year ago.