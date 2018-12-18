What does Babcock mean when he says he wants the Leafs to be machine-like to watch?

TSN Toronto reporter Kristen Shilton checks in daily with news and notes on the Maple Leafs. The New Jersey Devils held a 10:30 a.m. morning skate at Prudential Center, followed by the Maple Leafs’ optional morning skate.

The Maple Leafs have lost four of their past five games, but head coach Mike Babcock thinks he has the answer to pull Toronto out of it.

“To get what you want in life, your work ethic has to come first,” Babcock said after the Leafs’ optional morning skate on Tuesday at Prudential Center. “It’s great that we’re fun to watch; I hear that all the time. When I hear we’re machine-like to watch, I’ll be a happy guy. The guys who grind harder and longer have more fun in the end because they get to do the winning.”

It’s not about just working hard for Babcock. It’s about being able to sustain that commitment for an entire game.

“The [difference between] good and great is the ability to keep on digging in, keep on digging in,” he said. “We didn’t show that [recently]. We have to show that on a nightly basis.”

The idea of being “machine-like” is something Babcock has stressed repeatedly to his players, who have made their own determinations about its meaning.

“I think it’s just not getting complacent and not getting away from a lot of the small details that bring you success that maybe aren’t always the most enjoyable or the most fun,” said John Tavares. “It’s a lot of commitment and a lot of hard work every day over an 82-game season to get the results you want.”

“It’s just finding our best game and realizing the potential of how good we can play,” opined Travis Dermott. “And understanding that and working towards being like that every night. That’s a sign of when a really good team finds its groove, and that’s when stuff gets really exciting.”

Dermott couldn’t say how far away the Leafs are from finding their groove, (“You get close some games, and then you get further away some other games”) but the Leafs appear committed to reaching their fullest capabilities.

“[Babcock] wants us to be ready, wants us to be consistent, wants us to play well every single night,” said Morgan Rielly. “As players, you want to do that and you want to be able to be relied upon by your coach and your teammates, so it’s important we come ready to go.”

Being forced to stage a comeback in the third period is never a good sign for a team. But when it happened on Saturday against Florida, where the Leafs rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force overtime, the club found a spark it hopes to carry over into Tuesday’s tilt.

“There are two ways to look at that [comeback],” said Babcock. “[What’s] really positive for us, we had skill when we did it right, when we got on their D, and when we spent time in the o-zone I think it went really well for us. That said, I think there were some minutes in the game that were missing and that’s not the approach we want to have.”

Still, in a stretch where the Leafs have gotten so few desired results, battling back to secure even one point was a reminder of what Toronto is capable of when they execute well.

“We just seemed to find our legs and some energy, and you just try to build some momentum from that,” said Tavares. “We kind of fed off line after line. Obviously some desperation, trying to get ourselves back and give ourselves a chance to get the win. We did that, but didn’t finish the job in overtime.”

The 4-3 decision in Florida’s favour was the Leafs’ second overtime loss in the past five games, and in both instances they had to erase a multi-goal deficit just to reach the extra frame. It may not be ideal, but being in that pressure-packed environment can teach the Leafs valuable lessons.

“It was a good test for us to be ready and a gut check,” said Rielly. “But it’s important we come out ready to play from the start and down the stretch we’re not in that situation. But it was a good response. Moving forward, it’s not something we want to do every night.”

When Leafs’ general manager Kyle Dubas met with media on Monday, he identified Dermott and Igor Ozhiganov as players the Leafs want to see more from.

“I expect a lot from us, personally,” Dermott said Tuesday. “Even as a third D pair, I think we can really prove ourselves to be impactful. I think that’s the same as the team – we’re trying to find that best game we can play and try to work towards that.”

Reaching that point often takes longer than young players would like, but Dermott is willing to be patient.

“You just have to trust the process,” Dermott said, repeating a shop-worn phrase of his GM. “Finding that perfect game is part of the process. Finding yourself, finding out how to work well with your D partner, your forward companions and stuff like that, it’s just a matter of time.”

William Nylander is in a similar boat. Tuesday will be his sixth game back since signing a contract extension on Dec. 1, and the winger is still without a goal (but does have two assists). Progress might be slow, but Babcock has encouraged Nylander to be patient with himself.

“When you’re used to being magic, when you’re used to having pop, you’re used to being able to do things with the puck, you’re used to the puck going in for you and it doesn’t, it starts to wear on you,” Babcock said. “Doesn’t matter who you are. And so you have to take a deep breath and give yourself a break. You have to understand the situation you’re in and move on.”

Babcock expects Nylander to continue putting in his best effort and that the results will follow. From Tavares’ perspective, those shouldn’t take much time to materialize.

“You see his poise out there,” Tavares said. “He’s got a really good shot, and as he starts to feel more comfortable and starts to feel more like himself and get into that rhythm, that will only get better and be more consistent. It’s still a feeling out process. I think we all knew that. I’m sure he did too. He has a lot of expectations for himself and challenges him to be at a higher level but he’ll be there very soon I’m sure.”

Taylor Hall has only missed two games for the New Jersey Devils due to lower-body soreness, but it was enough to make the NHL’s reigning MVP feel a little blue.

“As a hockey player, when you’re not playing games and you’re away from the team, you kind of feel a bit lonely,” Hall said after the Devils’ morning skate. “I’ve learned over the years you can’t force it and you can’t rush it, but at the same time you just want to get back and play.”

Hall was forced to leave Devils’ practice last week when something in his body didn’t feel right, and from there learned he’d need to be fully removed from action.

“[It was] just a little bit of a nagging injury,” Hall said. “You come into the rink and you feel a little something, which is not abnormal for hockey players, there’s always going to be nicks and bruises, but it’s something that got a little bit worse and worse to the point I couldn’t finish a practice. So hopefully tonight goes well, but it felt really good this morning.”

It’s not such good news for the Leafs that Hall is back, considering the respect they have for his game. In a down year for the Devils, Hall is on a more than point-per-game pace (31 points in 29 games).

“He’s really taken off in the last few years,” Tavares said. “He’s a guy who’s their leader and they look to for production and a guy who sets the tone for them. Extremely fiery and competitive kind of guy. He’s going to be at his best and I’m sure he’s excited to get back in the lineup.”

