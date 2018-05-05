Hayes: If there are checks & balances on Brady there have to be some on Matthews

Auston Matthews and Mike Babcock will meet in Arizona, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun confirmed.

Further to @FriedgeHNIC reporting that Babcock and Matthews to chat in Arizona (Babcock on a family vacation in Ariz), can also report that Babcock plans to see Frederik Andersen in Denmark as well... — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 6, 2018

The Toronto Maple Leafs star and head coach will talk in Arizona, where Matthews grew up, when Babcock is on vacation there, LeBrun reported.

There were rumours at the end of the Leafs' season of tension between the two but both Matthews and Babcock downplayed them.

LeBrun also reported that Babcock plans on seeing Frederik Andersen in Denmark this off-season as well.