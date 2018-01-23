When Tony Parker exited Game 2 of the Western Conference semi-finals against the Houston Rockets after tearing his left quad, he knew the recuperative process would be a lengthy one.

But he didn’t realize it would also be an emotional one.

Following seven months of recovery of what some thought could be a career-ending injury, Parker admits to fighting back tears when he returned to the hardwood for the San Antonio Spurs’ Nov. 27 contest with the Dallas Mavericks.

“It definitely put life into perspective,” Parker, 35, told TSN.ca about his recovery and return. “But it makes you appreciate life even more and not take this for granted because it can be gone like that. I know it’s easy to say, but when it happens to you, when you’re paralyzed for like three weeks and you can’t walk, all the little stuff in life that you take for granted, you really appreciate it even more. So since I got back, that’s what I’m trying to do – smiling and enjoying everything because I know I’m not going to play forever.”

Now in his 17th season in the Association, the Parisian recently met with the media in Toronto ahead of a date with the Raptors to promote his role as a Tissot Ambassador. While many of his peers in the NBA have their own shoes, Parker has his own signature watch.

“I started my foundation with Tissot,” Parker said of the relationship. “I wanted to do something with kids and I became an ambassador with Make-a-Wish, so that’s how we first started to talk. For me, when I look for a sponsor, I just want to be with somebody who’s going to represent the values that I want to represent and so, the way Tissot has treated athletes over the years felt like a family. And the president is French, so the connection worked out.”

The veteran point guard knows a thing or two about successful connections, like the one he’s had with the only coach he’s known in the NBA. For all 17 of his years in the league, Parker has worked under Gregg Popovich, North American sports’ longest-serving head coach. At the helm of the Spurs since 1996 and five NBA Titles later, Popovich remains as outspoken and irascible as ever. Parker, a six-time All-Star, wouldn’t have it any other way when it comes to Pop.

“When you’re with somebody like that every day for 17 years, you know [him] up and down, but overall, it’s been an unbelievable partnership and relationship,” Parker said of Popovich. We went through so much together and I’m very blessed that I have a coach like that who cares about his players and has definitely taken care of me for all these years.”

Alongside Parker for 16 of those 17 years has been Manu Ginobili. Parker and the Argentine represent the last vestiges of the Spurs’ old guard that helped reach four NBA Championships and Parker still relishes the opportunity to suit up with his long-time teammate and friend.

“He’s got a great heart and he wants to win,” Parker said. “He’s a competitor and everything you look for in a teammate. It’s been great [for me] to have guys like Manu and Timmy [Duncan]. I’ve been very blessed to have teammates like that.”

Though Parker and Ginobili have been around the league for nearly two decades, the enmity between the NBA’s players and officials seems to be at a level not seen before.

While the level of ejections isn’t as high as it was even last year, star players have hit the showers this season more often than in recent memory. LeBron James had never been tossed once in his 15 seasons until this past November. Kevin Durant leads the league in ejections with three. All of James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry, Isaiah Thomas and Anthony Davis have been sent packing early this season.

Even coaches are feeling the heat.

“I literally got thrown out of the game for saying, 'You guys gave us some tough calls tonight,’” Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers said on Monday after being ejected during a game with the Minnesota Timberwolves. “That was it. No swear words. Nothing. And the point I make all the time, if I earn a tech, I'm fine with it, but just like players can lose their composure, officials can lose their composure, as well."

While Parker has never had a particularly contentious relationship with officials personally (he’s been teed up only 19 times over his entire career), he stresses the importance of keeping an open channel of communication between players and referees.

“With the Spurs, we don’t really get a lot of technicals (The Spurs average the fewest fouls a game in the NBA this season with 16.9),” Parker said. “But I know that some teams have more technicals than other teams, so I think it’s great to have open communication because if you do have issues, you should [be able] to talk about it and be open-minded and try to find a solution. But for us personally and me personally, I don’t really argue with them because I’ve always had good respect for them and they’re trying to do the best job they can.”

As for how long he will continue to try to do the best job he can, Parker has an end date in mind for his storied playing career.

“I’ve always said I want to try to go for 20 seasons,” Parker said. “So hopefully, if everything goes well, and I can find an agreement with the Spurs – I’m a free agent at the end of the season. I want to keep playing. I still enjoy basketball. I’m very passionate about it and I’m in a great situation with a great coach.”

If in fact, then, Parker calls it a career following the 2020-21 season, you can bet it won’t be long after that his familiar No. 9 jersey is hung in the rafters at the AT&T Center.