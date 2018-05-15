Bailey (LBI) out, Dubois in for Team Canada

Team Canada will make a lineup change for their final preliminary round game of the World Hockey Championship.

Josh Bailey will miss Canada's Tuesday game against Germany with a lower-body injury while Pierre-Luc Dubois, who is now healthy, will draw back into the lineup.

It's unclear how serious Bailey's injury is at the moment.

Kyle Turris' equipment didn't arrive in Denmark so the Nashville Predators forward will take the warmups and could play with borrowed equipment.

Darcy Kuemper will get the start in goal for Canada.