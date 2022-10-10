Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield sustained a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers and will miss time, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The length of his absence will be determined by further tests later this week.

P.J. Walker is in line to start Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams.

#Panthers QB Baker Mayfield suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday’s game, sources say. That means he’ll miss time, but how much will be determined by more tests and opinions. PJ Walker in line to start at QB this week vs. the #Rams. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2022

Mayfield, 27, has started all five games for the Panthers this season after he was acquired via trade from the Cleveland Browns. He has completed 54.9 per cent of his passes for 962 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Over a five-year career with the Browns and Panthers, Mayfield has passed for 15,087 yards (232.1 yards per game), 96 touchdowns and 60 interceptions. He was selected first overall by the Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft.