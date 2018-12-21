NEW YORK — Kent Bazemore scored 22 points, John Collins had 17 points and 16 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks rallied to beat the New York Knicks 114-107 on Friday night.

The Hawks had seven players score in double figures in their second straight win. Trae Young had 15 points and 10 assists, and Kevin Huerter finished with 16 points.

Emmanuel Mudiay scored 32 points, but the Knicks dropped their fourth consecutive game. Kevin Knox scored 17 of his 24 points in the first quarter.

Mudiay's layup gave New York a 99-95 lead with 7:23 left, but Atlanta responded with a 9-0 run. Young capped the decisive stretch with a layup with 3:47 left.

After Mudiay hit a jumper for the Knicks, Young converted a three-point play to extend the Hawks' lead to 107-101 with 3:04 remaining.