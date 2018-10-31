1h ago
Balisy lifts AHL Senators to victory over Rocket
The Canadian Press
LAVAL, Que. — Chase Balisy's goal midway through the second period stood as the winner as the Belleville Senators edged the Laval Rocket 2-1 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.
Drake Batherson had the other goal for Belleville (5-5-0), finding the back of the net 8:11 into the first period.
Jake Evans replied for the Rocket (3-6-1) early in the third.
Senators goaltender Filip Gustavsson stopped 34 shots. Laval's Charlie Lindgren made 17 saves.