LAVAL, Que. — Chase Balisy's goal midway through the second period stood as the winner as the Belleville Senators edged the Laval Rocket 2-1 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.

Drake Batherson had the other goal for Belleville (5-5-0), finding the back of the net 8:11 into the first period.

Jake Evans replied for the Rocket (3-6-1) early in the third.

Senators goaltender Filip Gustavsson stopped 34 shots. Laval's Charlie Lindgren made 17 saves.