BRESCIA, Italy — Mario Balotelli has been dropped from the Brescia squad for Sunday’s Serie A match at Roma following a training ground dispute with coach Fabio Grosso.

Balotelli was sent off from a Brescia training session on Thursday by Grosso for lack of dedication.

Grosso said on Saturday: “I don’t want to minimize nor blow out of proportion what happened with Mario ... but I demand a certain tempo and a certain intensity from everyone.

“He has great talent but I can only help him to a certain point.”

The 29-year-old Balotelli has two goals in seven matches since joining his hometown club and returning to Serie A.

Balotelli was included in Roberto Mancini’s first two Italy squads, but has not been called up in more than a year and his chances of returning to the squad for the 2020 European Championship grow ever fainter.

