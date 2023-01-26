Orioles acquire LHP Irvin and prospect from A's

Cole Irvin is headed to Charm City.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the Baltimore Orioles have acquired the southpaw hurler from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for infield prospect Darell Hernaiz.

Irvin, 29 next week, was 9-13 for the A's last season in 30 starts with an earned run average of 3.98 and a 1.160 WHIP over 181.0 innings pitched.

The Oregon product is arbitration-eligible through 2026.

A native of Anaheim, Irvin spent the past two seasons with the A's after making 19 appearances over the previous two seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Baltimore has also received minor-league RHP Kyle Virbitsky. The 24-year-old registered a 4.63 ERA in 126.1 innings across Single-A and High-A ball last season.

Hernaiz, 21, was listed as the O's No. 16 prospect in 2022 by MLB Pipeline. He split last season among Baltimore's A-, High A- and Double AA-affiliates.

LHP Darwinzon Hernandez has been designated for assignment by the Orioles, as the trade pushed them over the allotted 40-man roster limit.