The Baltimore Orioles have acquired first baseman Ryan O'Hearn from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash considerations.

O'Hearn, 28, had been designated for assignment last week.

A native of Dunedin, FL, O'Hearn had spent the entirety of his five-year career with the Royals.

He appeared in 67 games last season for the team, batting .239 with a home run, 16 runs batted in and an OPS of .611.

O'Hearn could provide depth for the team behind everyday first baseman Ryan Mountcastle.