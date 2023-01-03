The Baltimore Orioles have acquired first baseman Ryan O'Hearn from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash considerations.

O'Hearn, 28, had been designated for assignment last week.

We have traded INF Ryan O'Hearn to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations. O'Hearn was designated for assignment on December 28. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) January 3, 2023

A native of Dunedin, FL, O'Hearn had spent the entirety of his five-year career with the Royals.

He appeared in 67 games last season for the team, batting .239 with a home run, 16 runs batted in and an OPS of .611.

O'Hearn could provide depth for the team behind everyday first baseman Ryan Mountcastle.