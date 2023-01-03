44m ago
O's acquire O'Hearn from Royals for cash
The Baltimore Orioles have acquired first baseman Ryan O'Hearn from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash considerations. O'Hearn, 28, had been designated for assignment last week.
TSN.ca Staff
A native of Dunedin, FL, O'Hearn had spent the entirety of his five-year career with the Royals.
He appeared in 67 games last season for the team, batting .239 with a home run, 16 runs batted in and an OPS of .611.
O'Hearn could provide depth for the team behind everyday first baseman Ryan Mountcastle.