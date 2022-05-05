The Baltimore Orioles' top prospect is one step closer to Major League Baseball.

The Baltimore Sun's Andy Kotska reports catcher Adley Rutschman is being promoted to the O's Triple-A affiliate, the Norfolk Tides, along with top pitching prospect DL Hall.

Rutschman, 24, was the first overall pick of the 2019 MLB Amateur Draft out of Oregon State and appeared to be a good bet to make the Orioles' Opening Day roster, but he incurred a strained tricep. He began a rehab assignment at the High-A ball Aberdeen IronBirds before a call-up to the Double-A Bowie Baysox.

Rutschman appeared in 43 games for Norfolk last season, batting .312 with five home runs, 20 runs batted in and an OPS of .896.

Hall, 23, was the 21st overall pick of the 2017 draft. He had also been at Aberdeen to start the 2022 season.