DETROIT (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles are enjoying perhaps their best stretch of success in nearly a decade in part because Yennier Cano has been unhittable this season.

Adam Frazier homered in the fourth inning to help the Orioles take a four-run lead and Cano closed out a 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

Baltimore took three of four games in Detroit and has won six straight series for the first time since 2014.

Austin Voth (1-1) worked two hitless innings and Cano earned his second save. He retired the last four Detroit batters and has not allowed a hit in 32 at-bats this season, a franchise record since the team's first season in Baltimore (1954).

“Has anybody ever seen that? Nope. So, it’s indescribable,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “He’s up there with a ton of confidence, throwing a ball that’s moving 2 feet down at 95 mph with a good changeup also.”

The 29-year-old Cuban right-hander made his MLB debut less than a year ago for Minnesota and was traded to Baltimore in August as part of a deal for Jorge López.

Cano has 12 strikeouts in 11 innings over nine games — hitting one batter with a pitch and walking none — since being recalled from Triple-A Norfolk two-plus weeks ago.

How's his confidence?

“It’s in the sky right now," Cano said through an interpreter.

The Orioles scored one run in four consecutive innings, taking a 4-0 lead in the fifth before Jake Rogers hit a two-run homer in a three-run home half that pulled Detroit within a run.

Baltimore's bullpen combined to pitch 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to secure the win. Cano had a two-run cushion in the ninth after Jorge Mateo hit a solo homer.

Baltimore’s Kyle Bradish started strong, retiring nine of the first 10 Tigers he faced and holding them scoreless through four innings. Brandish was chased after giving up three runs in the fifth and replaced by Cionel Perez, who struck out Nick Maton with two runners on to get out of the inning.

Spencer Turnbull (1-4) gave up three runs — two earned — on five hits and two walks in four innings.

“I definitely feel like I took a step forward, but I hate the results,” said Turnbull, who didn't pitch last season after having Tommy John surgery. “My body is still getting used to that workload.”

Detroit's bullpen kept the game close, but the Tigers left eight runners on base and missed several opportunities at the plate.

“It’s definitely a little frustrating, but we’re in almost every game we play,” outfielder Matt Vierling said. “We’re fighting. We’re not giving up.”

MAKING MOVES

The Orioles recalled OF Kyle Stowers from Triple-A Norfolk — he went 1 for 4 in the cleanup spot — and optioned INF Joey Ortiz to their top farm club.

STREAKING

The Orioles have won 11 of their last 13 games and are 19-9 overall.

“There’s a lot of energy in our clubhouse,” Hyde said. "There is when you win, when you win series and you’re playing the way we are. Super supportive. Sprinklers are out, spinning water, all types of waterwork activities. They’re having a lot of fun with it.”

THAT’S A WRAP

Baltimore beat Detroit in six of seven games, winning the season series for the first time in seven years and topping the Tigers five times in one year for the first time since 2004.

UP NEXT

Baltimore has a scheduled day off Monday before RHP Tyler Wells (1-1, 2.79 ERA) starts Tuesday night in Kansas City against LHP Ryan Yarbrough.

After a day off Monday, the Tigers will host the New York Mets and are expected to face two of their former star pitchers, Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, during the three-game series.

