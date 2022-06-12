14m ago
Orioles power past Royals with trio of solo shots
The Canadian Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle and Rougned Odor hit solo home runs, leading the Baltimore Orioles over the Kansas City Royals 10-7 on Sunday.
Hunter Dozier, Michael A. Taylor and Bobby Witt Jr. homered for the Royals.
Baltimore jumped on Brad Keller (1-8) with three homers in the first two innings.
Santander hit a 455-foot drive into the right-field fountains in the first.
Mountcastle and Odor hit back-to-back home runs to start a four-run second inning. It was the fifth time this season and the third in June that the Orioles hit back-to-back homers.
Cedric Mullins had four hits and drove in two runs for Baltimore. Richie Martin and Austin Hays each had three hits and two RBIs.
Dean Kremer (1-1) tossed five innings and allowed one earned run and four hits. Cionel Pérez notched his first save of the season.
Keller gave up five runs on seven hits in 1 2/3 innings. The three home runs he allowed tied a career high set in 2019.
Taylor and Witt hit solo home runs in the eighth inning.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Royals: LHP Jake Brentz (left flexor strain) was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Brentz was initially placed on the 10-day IL on April 30.
ROSTER MOVES
Royals: LHP Amir Garrett was reinstated from the injured list. LHP Angel Zerpa was optioned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas in a corresponding move.
Orioles: Baltimore released INF Chris Owings.
UP NEXT
Orioles: RHP Kyle Bradish (1-3, 6.45 ERA) starts on the road against Toronto.
Royals: Begin a nine-game West Coast swing against San Francisco with RHP Brady Singer (3-1, 4.33 ERA) set to start.
