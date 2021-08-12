Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis announced his retirement on Thursday.

“After an extended time dealing with my injury and recent hip surgery, I informed the Orioles about my decision to retire effective today," Davis wrote in a statement. "I want to thank the Orioles partnership group, led by the Angelos family, the Orioles organization, my teammates and coaches, the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital with whom I will continue to involved following my retirement and, of course, Birdland. Thank you for all the many memories I will cherish forever.”

Chris Davis has announced his retirement. pic.twitter.com/3QKvErwTzn — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 12, 2021

Davis was ruled out for the remainder of the season in May after undergoing surgery to repair the labrum in his left hip. The 35-year-old Davis had not played since Baltimore's spring training opener in February.

Davis was an All-Star and finished third in the AL MVP voting in 2013, when he led the league with 53 home runs and 138 RBIs. Two years later, he hit another 47 homers.

He hit .168 in 2018 --- the lowest for a player qualifying for the batting title --- endured an 0-for-54 streak in 2019 and hit just .115 with no homers and one RBI over 55 at-bats last year while twice landing on the injured list with left knee ailments.