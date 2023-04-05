ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Baltimore Orioles top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez was set to make his major league debut in the team’s series finale at Texas on Wednesday.

The Orioles called up the 23-year-old Rodriguez after Kyle Gibson, their scheduled starter for the finale, was moved up a day to pitch Tuesday in place of Tyler Wells, who ended up having to pitch in long relief Monday.

Rodriguez was the 11th overall pick in the 2018 draft out of Central Heights High School in Nacogdoches, Texas, which is about 175 miles from Globe Life Field.

Two-time National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom was the scheduled starter for the Rangers. The right-hander who signed a $185 million, five-year contract in free agency made his Texas debut with a no-decision in the season opener Thursday.

Rodriguez began this season at Triple-A Norfolk after a 7.04 ERA in five spring training starts for the Orioles. He allowed 14 runs (11 earned) over 10 2/3 innings in his final three Grapefruit League games. In the season opener for Norfolk on Friday, he gave up three runs (two earned) over four innings against Durham.

He has a 25-9 record and 2.49 ERA in 70 minor league games since his professional debut in 2018, with 421 strikeouts over 296 innings. He missed three months last season with a right lat strain.

Gibson threw seven innings in the Orioles’ 7-2 win on Tuesday, after his scheduled start was pushed up a day. Wells had been set to start that game, but threw five no-hit innings in relief Monday night after starter Kyle Bradish exited in the second inning of the series opener with a bruised right foot after getting struck by a liner.

Brandish was put on the 15-day injured list.

