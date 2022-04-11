The Baltimore Orioles are set to kick off their 30th season at Camden Yards and on Monday announced bumper funding from the state government.

In an open letter to Orioles fans, team chairman John Angelos announced Maryland had approved $1.2 billion in public funds for "reinvestment in and reimagination of" the Camden Yards Sports Complex.

"These public funds are just a portion of the more than ten billion dollars in economic tourism impact generated by the Orioles during the past three decades at Camden Yards," Angelos wrote.

The public outlay would be the second largest in Major League Baseball history following the $1.8 billion public funding from New York State in the completion of Yankee Stadium in 2008.

Oriole Park at Camden Yards opened in 1992 after the team spent the previous 38 seasons at Memorial Stadium following the franchise's move from St. Louis. The park was among the first in a trend of "retro" stadiums along with New Comiskey Park (now Guaranteed Rate Field) in Chicago and Jacobs Field (now Progressive Field) in Cleveland.