BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles designated first baseman Ryan O'Hearn for assignment Thursday, two days after acquiring him in a trade with Kansas City. They also claimed infielder Lewin Díaz off waivers from Atlanta after trading him to the Braves last month.

The Orioles acquired O'Hearn from the Royals for cash on Tuesday. Now they have a week to trade him or put him on waivers. If he clears waivers, they could send him to the minors.

Díaz played for the Miami Marlins the past three seasons, but this offseason has been eventful for him.

The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed him off waivers from Miami, then the Orioles claimed him off waivers from Pittsburgh before trading him to Atlanta for cash. The Braves designated him for assignment, and now Baltimore has claimed him back.

