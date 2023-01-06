The final week of the 2022-23 NFL season rolls on, with a stop in Ohio as AFC North rivals clash in a battle between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.

You can watch the Ravens vs. Bengals LIVE Sunday at 1:00pm et/11:00am pt. on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The Ravens offence has been in free fall since star quarterback Lamar Jackson injured his knee in the first quarter of their game against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 4.

They have averaged just 11.8 points per game in their five games without Jackson under centre, but have won three of those five due to strong defensive play.

With Jackson still not practicing, it seems likely Tyler Huntley, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, will get the start on Sunday.

Cincinnati enters the week at 11-4, with their game against the Buffalo Bills last week cancelled following the postponement due to the scary injury suffered by Bills S Damar Hamlin.

Playoff seeding will be determined based on winning percentage, meaning even if the Ravens (10-6) beat the Bengals on Sunday, the Bengals would still win the division title due to having a higher winning percentage.

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals

When: Sunday, Jan. 8

Main Coverage: 1:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN1, TSN.ca, TSN App

Full broadcast schedule can be found here.