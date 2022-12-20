Sammy Watkins is returning to Charm City.

The Baltimore Ravens have claimed the veteran wide receiver off waivers from the Green Bay Packers, reports the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The Ravens reunite with a player who spent 2021 with the team.

#Ravens WR Devin Duvernay left practice today with a foot injury and there is concern it could be significant, per sources. He’s undergoing tests now.



Baltimore claimed veteran WR Sammy Watkins off waivers today. pic.twitter.com/xcdC6SHl1E — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 20, 2022

Pelissero notes that the reason for the claim is likely the status of Devin Duvernay. The third-year receiver and kick returner left practice early on Tuesday with a foot injury that could be significant.

In his ninth season out of Clemson, the 29-year-old Fort Myers, FL native appeared in nine games for the Packers, hauling in 13 receptions for 2016 yards. During his one season with the Ravens, Watkins appeared in 13 games and made 27 receptions for 394 yards with a touchdown.

Originally taken with the fourth overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft, Watkins has also spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs.