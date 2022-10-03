Longtime Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith will officially announce his retirement on Monday afternoon, the team announced.

The 34-year-old Smith spent the entirety of his 11-season NFL career with the team and was a member of the squad that won Super Bowl XLVII in 2013.

Jimmy Smith, Forever a Raven. 💜 pic.twitter.com/nIfgkjvbQv — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 3, 2022

A native of Fontana, CA, Smith was the 27th overall selection of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Colorado.

He appeared in 128 games for the team, recording 254 tackles, 14 interceptions, including two pick-sixes, and 3.0 sacks. Smith`s 128 games played are 18th-most in franchise history among defensive players.

Smith appeared in 12 postseason games for the team, recording 19 tackles, an interception and one fumble recovery.