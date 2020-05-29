Will anyone be able to stop Lamar Jackson's Ravens in the AFC North?

Baltimore Ravens pass rusher Matthew Judon signed his franchise tag on Friday after the two sides settled on a $16.8 million tender, according to multiple reports.

Judon, who had a career-high 9.5 sacks last season, had been given a linebacker tag at $15.8 million by the Ravens, but wanted to receive the defensive tag, which would have paid him $17.7 million.

The two sides were scheduled to go to arbitration before the deal was reached.

With a dispute looming over position designation, the #Ravens and Matt Judon agreed to meet in the middle: The one-year franchise tender he signed Thursday is worth $16.808 million, per source. That’s the midpoint between the DE and LB numbers. A rare compromise. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 29, 2020

Judon, 27, had 43 tackles, 9.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 16 games with the Ravens last season.

A fifth-round pick of the Ravens in 2016, Judon has 28.5 sacks over his four seasons with the team.