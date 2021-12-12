Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson has been carted to the locker room after suffering a right ankle injury at Cleveland.

Jackson limped off after Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah hit him low while throwing a pass in the second quarter. Jackson walked off under his own power, before being examined in the sideline medical tent.

He didn’t put any weight on his leg while getting into the front seat of the cart.

The Ravens said his return is questionable.

The former NFL MVP has struggled of late, throwing six interceptions in his last three games.

Tyler Huntley replaced Jackson.