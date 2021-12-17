1h ago
Ravens QB Huntley in line to start vs. Packers in place of injured Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens may call upon backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to start against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday as their star pivot Lamar Jackson remains day-to-day with an ankle injury.
TSN.ca Staff
Lamar Jackson questionable to start Sunday with sprained ankle
Jackson left last Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns in the second quarter and has not practiced all week.
Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley indicates that things are trending towards Huntley making his second career start.
Hensley also points out that this would be the first time Jackson has sat out a game due to injury during his four-year NFL career.
The Ravens enter Week 15 sitting atop the AFC North with a record of 8-5. Green Bay has a comfortable lead in the NFC North at 10-3.