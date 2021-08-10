Baltimore Ravens first-round pick Rashod Bateman exited Tuesday's practice with an apparent lower-body injury.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Bateman pulled up while running a slant pattern and then fell to the ground. He had a limp as he walked back to the team facility.

Story of today’s practice was an injury to first-round WR Rashod Bateman. Bateman pulled up while running a slant against Peters and then fell immediately to ground. Walked to building with pronounced limp. DeCosta followed him in building. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 10, 2021

The wide receiver, who was selected 27th overall in this year's draft, 36 catches for 472 yards and two touchdowns with the University of Minnesota last season.

Bateman, 21, had 60 receptions for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2019.