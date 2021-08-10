1h ago
Ravens top pick Bateman exits practice with limp
Baltimore Ravens first-round pick Rashod Bateman exited Tuesday's practice with an apparent lower-body injury.
TSN.ca Staff
According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Bateman pulled up while running a slant pattern and then fell to the ground. He had a limp as he walked back to the team facility.
The wide receiver, who was selected 27th overall in this year's draft, 36 catches for 472 yards and two touchdowns with the University of Minnesota last season.
Bateman, 21, had 60 receptions for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2019.