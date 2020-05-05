36m ago
Ravens re-sign OLB McPhee to one-year deal
The Baltimore Ravens have re-signed outside linebacker Pernell McPhee to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
The 31-year-old McPhee spent the first four seasons of his career with the Ravens and then returned to Baltimore last season. In between he played for the Chicago Bears for three seasons and Washington for one.
In seven games last year, McPhee finished with 19 tackles and three sacks.