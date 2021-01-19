How do Lamar Jackson, Ravens improve in the offseason?

The Mark Ingram era is over in Baltimore.

Three days after the Ravens made him inactive for the second playoff game in a row, they announced Tuesday afternoon that they are waiving the three-time Pro Bowl running back.

Ingram spent two seasons in Baltimore, rushing for a combined 1,317 yards and 12 touchdowns over the course of 26 games.

"I'd like to thank Mr. Steve Bisciotti and the Ravens for being a first class organization and welcoming my family and I to the city," Ingram wrote on Instagram. "I love all the real ones in flock nation that supported me unconditionally and showed love to the boy these last 2 years. To my blood brothers, what's understood Ain gotta be explained!! Call on 21 I got ya back forever y'all already know!!

"I'm looking forward to my next opportunity because the best is still ahead."

Prior to his time as a Raven, Ingram spent eight seasons as a member of the New Orleans Saints. Ingram's release comes a day after Baltimore parted with quarterback Robert Griffin III, making it two former Heisman Trophy winners released in two days.

The Ravens fell 17-3 to the Buffalo Bills in last Sunday's divisional round playoff matchup.