The Mark Ingram era is over in Baltimore.

Three days after the Ravens made him inactive for the second playoff game in a row, they announced Tuesday afternoon that they are waiving the three-time Pro Bowl running back.

Ingram spent two seasons in Baltimore, rushing for a combined 1,317 yards and 12 touchdowns over the course of 26 games.

"I'd like to thank Mr. Steve Bisciotti and the Ravens for being a first class organization and welcoming my family and I to the city," Ingram wrote on Instagram. "I love all the real ones in flock nation that supported me unconditionally and showed love to the boy these last 2 years. To my blood brothers, what's understood Ain gotta be explained!! Call on 21 I got ya back forever y'all already know!!

"I'm looking forward to my next opportunity because the best is still ahead."

Prior to his time as a Raven, Ingram spent eight seasons as a member of the New Orleans Saints. Ingram's release comes a day after Baltimore parted with quarterback Robert Griffin III, making it two former Heisman Trophy winners released in two days.

The Ravens fell 17-3 to the Buffalo Bills in last Sunday's divisional round playoff matchup.