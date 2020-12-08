Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant revealed he was pulled from warming up ahead of his team's game against his former team the Dallas Cowboys and tested positive for COVID-19.

Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can go get tested... my shit come back positive... I tested positive for Covid WTF — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020

Yea I’m going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season... I can’t deal with this — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020

The 32-year-old Bryant has appeared in three games with the Ravens this season, recording four receptions for 28 yards.

Bryant played the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the Cowboys before sitting out the 2018 and 2019 seasons.