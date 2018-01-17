Nashville Predators centre Ryan Johansen left Tuesday's win over the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period with an apparent upper-body injury and did not return.

Johansen took a hard hit into the boards by William Carrier, whose shoulder appeared to make contact with Johansen's head. Johansen, who stayed down after the hit, left the ice with a trainer.

The Predators, who have been without leading scorer Filip Forsberg since Jan. 3, placed forward Viktor Arvidsson on injured reserve prior to Tuesday's game with a lower-body injury. Advidsson ranks fourth on the team with 27 points, while Johansen is right behind him with 26 points.

Head coach Peter Laviolette did not have update on Johansen's status after Tuesday's win but said Carrier's hit on the centre was clean.

Arvidsson was not given a timeline for his return on Tuesday, while Forsberg was projected to miss four-to-six weeks as of January 3.