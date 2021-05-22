Bantamweight contenders will headline Saturday’s UFC card in Las Vegas as former champion Cody Garbrandt faces Rob Font in the main event. Canadian Felicia Spencer also returns to action at the UFC Apex.

Garbrandt will be back in the Octagon for the first time in almost a year as he looks for his second win in a row.

The 29-year-old scored a highlight reel KO victory over Raphael Assunção in his last outing, as he beat the second-round buzzer to finish the fight at UFC 250.

Garbrandt believes he matches up well against Font and that if he fights his fight, it will be enough to earn the victory.

“You don’t get to be top five in the UFC not being a skilled fighter, I just feel like his weaknesses are my strengths and his strengths, I’m better than him at,” Garbrandt told TSN. “So it’s really about sticking to my game plan during the fight, staying patient in there and picking my shots. Wherever the fight goes, it’ll go and just know that I have supreme confidence in my skills and my will to break this man in there and get this win.”

The Ohio native and former bantamweight champion is the No. 4-ranked fighter in the division.

Font, meanwhile, enters the main event bout riding a three-fight winning streak, with victories over Sergio Pettis, Ricky Simon and most recently Marlon Moraes last December.

The 33-year-old feels that he’s closing in on a title shot and a victory over the former champion on Saturday night would put him that much closer.

“I do believe I’m one win away, it’s unfortunate that T.J. (Dillashaw) got cut and the Cory Sandhagen and T.J. fight didn’t play out,” Font told TSN. “I do believe I have to wait and see on that fight and then obviously the championship fight, but I do believe a win over Cody and I’m one fight away from that belt.”

Font is the No. 3-ranked fighter in the bantamweight division and holds an 8-3 record since joining the UFC.

Spencer returns to action for the first time since she went the distance in a loss to two-division champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 250 as the two fighters met for the featherweight title.

The Canadian will face Norma Dumont, who will be stepping in after original opponent Danyelle Wolf was forced out of the fight with an injury.

Dumont will be returning to the featherweight division after fighting and winning at bantamweight her last time in the Octagon against Ashlee Evans-Smith. The 30-year-old missed weight for that contest.

Spencer says the return to featherweight will not just be a step up in size for her opponent, but also a step up in competition.

“I think Norma’s tough, she’s well-rounded, I think she’s mainly looking to punch, she’s got kicks and wrestling a little bit.” Spencer told TSN. “I am bigger than her last win, I feel like that will play a little factor, that we’re more of the same size. I’m just better everywhere, she’s good, but I’m just better. I’m just that next level, I’m going to be comfortable. I’m excited to just control the fight in every moment that I can.”

The Montreal native has only suffered two losses in her MMA career, with the other fight also seeing her go the distance, that time against Cris Cyborg. She has an 8-2 record in her professional career.

Another former champion will see action on Saturday’s card as inaugural strawweight title holder Carla Esparza returns to face Yan Xiaonan in a bout that could determine the next challenger at 115 pounds.

Esparza has won her last four contests, with victories over Virna Jandiroba, Alexa Grasso, Michelle Waterson and Marina Rodriguez.

Her opponent Yan has not lost a fight since 2010 and has captured all six of her fights in the promotion, earning wins over Kailin Curran, Viviane Pereira, Syuri Kondo, Angela Hill, Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Cláudia Gadelha.