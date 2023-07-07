FÜRTH, Germany (AP) — Zambia captain Barbra Banda scored in the 12th minute of injury time to negate Alexandra Popp’s equalizer two minutes before and deal Germany a 3-2 defeat in their last game before the Women’s World Cup.

Popp, the Germany captain, thought she salvaged at least a draw on Friday when she scored in the 110th minute, the second of two injury time goals for the home team.

But Banda made the most of a poor throw-in from Klara Bühl when she raced clear and let fly with a chip over Germany goalkeeper Merle Frohms from about 20 meters for the winner.

It was the outstanding Banda’s second goal, the first set up by Racheal Kundananji in the 48th minute after a German player lost possession. Kundananji capitalized on another mistake to score Zambia’s second in the 54th.

“We conceded three goals on counterattacks, it was definitely too simple, it can't happen to us like that,” Popp said. “And up front we wasted too many chances.”

The win over the two-time champion will boost Zambia’s confidence ahead of its World Cup debut. Bruce Mwape’s team plays Costa Rica, Japan and Spain in Group C.

While Germany was dominant for much of the game, the speedy Banda was always a threat, and the home team really looked like scoring only after Kundananji’s goal.

Germany midfielder Lina Magull hit the post, Zambia ’keeper Catherine Musonda deflected Sjoeke Nüsken’s header against the post, Sydney Lohmann missed a great opportunity and Carolin Simon hit the crossbar before Lea Schüller finally scored with a header to Simon’s corner in the first minute of injury time.

Popp got the home fans going again when she scored the equalizer, only to be undone by yet another German mistake.

“We need to minimize mistakes,” Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said.

She added Simon, Marina Hegering and Lena Oberdorf all picked up injuries, "a worst case scenario.” The extent of the injuries was yet to be diagnosed.

Germany opens its World Cup campaign on July 24 against Morocco in Group H, where Colombia and South Korea also await.

