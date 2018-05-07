Months after Atletico Madrid reported to Barcelona to FIFA for what they called an "illegal approach" to Antoine Griezmann, Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu admitted to meeting with the France international's agent in October, but insists that nothing untoward occurred.

"It was last October, it was a meeting, but nothing more," Bartomeu told Spanish radio station RAC1. "There's no need to create further speculation."

When reports emerged in January that the Spanish champions had already agreed to a deal with the 27-year-old Griezmann, Barca strongly denied them.

Griezmann is currently under contract with Atleti until 2022, signing a new deal last summer when Atletico was under a transfer ban and spurning the advances of Manchester United.

Bartomeu says that there hasn't been any contact with Griezmann's camp since last fall.

"It's not the moment to talk about these matters," Bartomeu said. "You cannot talk about players who play at other clubs."

Before Griezmann suits up for Les Bleus in Russia next month, Atletico will face Marseille in the Europa League Final on May 16 in Lyon.

Sitting second in the La Liga table with three matches to play, Diego Simeone's side have already clinched a Champions League spot for next season.