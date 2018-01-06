The Philippe Coutinho transfer saga is coming to an end.

The Brazil international is set to complete his protracted move to Barcelona with the club agreeing to a reported £142 million fee with Liverpool pending a physical and personal terms, the Reds announced on Saturday.

Liverpool Football Club today issued the following statement regarding the future of Philippe Coutinho: https://t.co/MCZf1piCY6 pic.twitter.com/AczMi4oUC1 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 6, 2018

Barcelona confirmed the deal was imminent later on Saturday.

The deal could be finalized as soon as Saturday evening.

“It is with great reluctance that we – as a team and club – prepare to say farewell to a good friend, a wonderful person and a fantastic player in Philippe Coutinho," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said in a statement. “It is no secret that Philippe has wanted this move to happen since July, when Barcelona first made their interest known. Philippe was insistent with me, the owners and even his teammates this was a move he was desperate to make happen. Despite that, we managed to keep the player here beyond the summer window, hoping that we would be able to persuade him to stay and be part of what we are looking to do."

A native of Rio de Janeiro, Coutinho joined the Reds from Inter in the January 2013 transfer window for a fee of £8.5 million. The 25-year-old attacking midfielder made only 28 appearances for the Nerazzurri over parts of five seasons with most of his time spent on loan at home in Brazil with Vasco da Gama and in Spain with Espanyol.

Coutinho has made 201 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool over the course of six seasons, scoring 54 goals, including a career-high 13 in the league last season.

He's been capped 31 times for Brazil.

When completed, the deal is set to be the second-largest in football history, behind only Neymar's move from Barca to Paris-Saint Germain last summer in a £198 million transfer.

James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo was first with the news.