BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde says he will not rush Lionel Messi's return to action from a broken arm.

Messi has been practicing with the rest of the squad only two weeks after breaking his right forearm, but Valverde says it's probably too early to have him back for the team's Champions League match at Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Valverde says "it's only been two weeks since the injury. It's early, we'll wait. We are cautious because we want him to recover fully, without any problems."

Barcelona predicted Messi would be out for about three weeks because of the injury sustained in the game against Sevilla in the Spanish league on Oct. 20.

Barcelona has a one-point lead over Alaves at the top of the standings after 10 matches.

